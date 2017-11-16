All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Missguided Really Isn't Photoshopping Models' Stretch Marks - Just Their Knickers

    Phew ☺️

    16/11/2017 16:58 GMT

    Missguided has clapped back (in the nicest possible way) to accusations that they have been misleading customers about whether or not they retouch models’ stretch marks. 

    The fashion brand had recently been applauded for not editing out models’ stretch marks on their bum, thighs and breasts.

    But then some accused Missguided of actually photoshopping the stretch marks in to the photos.

    The brand took to Twitter to clear the air by sharing two photos one showing a model wearing two thongs and another where she wore just the one thong.

    “We don’t use photoshop on model’s stretch marks, only the pants she wears underneath,” they explained.

    Evidently the high street brand was only too glad to clear up any confusion caused by the removal of the modesty thong and the admission was well-received. 

    We’ll let the fan response do the talking.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionmen's fashionfashion for allbody confidencemissguidedstretch marks

    Conversations