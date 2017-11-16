Missguided Really Isn't Photoshopping Models' Stretch Marks - Just Their Knickers

Missguided has clapped back (in the nicest possible way) to accusations that they have been misleading customers about whether or not they retouch models’ stretch marks.

The fashion brand had recently been applauded for not editing out models’ stretch marks on their bum, thighs and breasts.

But then some accused Missguided of actually photoshopping the stretch marks in to the photos.

The brand took to Twitter to clear the air by sharing two photos one showing a model wearing two thongs and another where she wore just the one thong.

“We don’t use photoshop on model’s stretch marks, only the pants she wears underneath,” they explained.