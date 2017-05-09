The body of a Manchester University student has been found at a building site after disappearing on a night out.

First year undergraduate Charlie Bartlett was last seen in Manchester’s Sound Control club on Saturday night after attending a student union ball.

A heart-rending social media campaign launched by Bartlett’s brother Harry to find the 19-year-old was shared thousands of times.

But the body of a man found at a building site in the city centre yesterday morning has now been identified as the computer science student.