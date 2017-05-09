The body of a Manchester University student has been found at a building site after disappearing on a night out.
First year undergraduate Charlie Bartlett was last seen in Manchester’s Sound Control club on Saturday night after attending a student union ball.
A heart-rending social media campaign launched by Bartlett’s brother Harry to find the 19-year-old was shared thousands of times.
But the body of a man found at a building site in the city centre yesterday morning has now been identified as the computer science student.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly before 7:50am on Monday 8 May 2017, police were called to reports that a body had been found on Oxford Road in Manchester City Centre.
“Officers attended and discovered the body of a 19-year-old man.”
A file is now being prepared for the coroner.
Dozens of people have shared tributes to Bartlett online, calling him a “smart, great and funny man”.
His brother Harry wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately the news is horrible - my little brother’s body has been found.
“On behalf of the whole family I want to thank everyone friends and strangers who has reached out and showed support, sent love and wishes and helped to try and find him,” he wrote.
“It really has helped so much I can’t thank you all enough seriously. Rest in peace Chuck xx”
A spokesperson for Manchester University said: “The police have informed us of the death of one of our students.
“University staff are working to provide support to his family and we are offering counselling to all students who have been affected by this incident.”