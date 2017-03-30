A mother who was reported missing with her two sons is now wanted by police on suspicion of abduction.

Samantha Baldwin, 42, from Newark, was last seen near Nottingham city centre on Monday.

Police believe she is with sons Dylan Madge, six, and Louis Madge, nine, who she does not have legal custody of.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said two women, aged 62 and 36, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remained in custody.