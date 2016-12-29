A missing student who failed to turn up to her family’s house in Oxfordshire on Christmas Eve has been found “safe and well” in north London, police have reported.

Isabel Gayther was reported missing by her family on Boxing Day, with police describing her disappearance as “extremely out of character”.

But the 21-year-old, who lives in university halls in New Cross in south-east London, appeared to post a series of messages to her Facebook wall yesterday ridiculing the search for her.

Metropolitan Police/PA Wire 21-year-old Isabel Gayther has been found 'safe and well' by police in North London

“Am not on my way to Syria or being held hostage,” was posted to Gayther’s account according to the Evening Standard. “A day and half I’m out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace.” The account then added: “How embarrassing, this is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report, for a missing person I just keep coming back... “Now I look like a c***.”

Google The student had last been seen in her university halls in New Cross on Christmas Eve

The Met Police continued the search for the student despite the messages, and now say she has been found safe and well at an address in north London on Thursday morning. While it has not been reported where she was for the last five days, police say they have “seen and spoken to” Gayther. Officers have also thanked the public for their help with the appeal.