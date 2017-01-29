UPDATE: British Dual Nationals NOT Banned From US - Unless Travelling From Seven Outlawed Countries

Sir Mo Farah has responded to Donald Trump’s “deeply troubling” Muslim refugee ban as the British Olympic champion faces the prospect of not being able to see his children who live in the US.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist, who has lived in Oregon for the last six years, is originally from Somalia.

Under Trump’s latest controversial executive order, which bans refugees entering the US from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, Farah faces the possibility of not being allowed home to see his family.

It is believed the athlete is currently training in Ethiopia.