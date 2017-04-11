A model has shared a close-up photo of the back of her legs to tell women everywhere that cellulite is nothing to feel embarrassed about.

British model Charli Howard posted the image on Tuesday to make a stand against the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by some of the media.

“They say do something each day that scares you, so re-posting this is mine for the day. Despite the fact I speed walk everywhere, squat, run and occasionally do Pure Barre, I’m still left with cellulite,” she said.

“I went to an all-girls’ boarding school and really used to envy the girls in my class who seemingly had none, and whose bodies looked, to me, nothing less than perfect.

“Whenever I opened magazines, the models and celebrities I saw didn’t have cellulite either - and if they did, they were shamed in the tabloids because of it, or knocked off their perch by nasty journalists who probably have it themselves.”