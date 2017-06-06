Melanie Gaydos, a model with a rare genetic disorder is breaking down barriers in the world of fashion.

Born with the genetic disorder Ectodermal Dysplasia - which prevents teeth, nails, pores, cartilage and bones from properly developing - Gaydos hasn’t allowed it to restrict her ambitions.

From Jillian Mercado to Caitin Stickels, Gaydos is just one of many models who are challenging narrow beauty standards and transforming the modelling industry with success.