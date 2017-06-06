All Sections
    06/06/2017 11:18 BST | Updated 06/06/2017 13:33 BST

    A Model With A Rare Genetic Disorder Is Taking The Fashion World By Storm

    Melanie Gaydos slayed in a recent shoot for ID magazine. 🙌

    Melanie Gaydos, a model with a rare genetic disorder is breaking down barriers in the world of fashion

    Born with the genetic disorder Ectodermal Dysplasia - which prevents teeth, nails, pores, cartilage and bones from properly developing - Gaydos hasn’t allowed it to restrict her ambitions. 

    From Jillian Mercado to Caitin Stickels, Gaydos is just one of many models who are challenging narrow beauty standards and transforming the modelling industry with success.

    Based in New York City, Gaydos has recently shot with legendary photographer Tim Walker for ID magazine. 

    Gaydos took to the runway for her first fashion week show in 2015 for Nina Athanasiou’s autumn/winter 15 presentation.  

    She often shares beautiful high fashion images on her Instagram.

