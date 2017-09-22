Model Had The Perfect Response To A Nasty Meme Making Fun Of Her Teeth

A model taught the internet an important lesson about beauty when someone created a meme intended to shame her teeth.
Symone Lu only joined Twitter on 19 September after being told a photo of her had been turned into a meme showing a child looking less than impressed by her smile.
“It was bought to my attention that I was getting bullied on an app I don’t even use,” she explained, before shutting down the criticism of her appearance in one tweet.
The man who created the meme who goes by the twitter handle @GirlsThatSlim replied to his meme post to explain he posted it because “females” on Twitter criticise men for having “messed up teeth all the time”.
Lu’s slick one-line lesson about beauty has proven to be much more viral than the mean meme, quickly racking up more than 33,000 retweets and 116,000 favourites.
She was so touched by the positive response she received she tweeted to thank all the “amazing” people standidng up for her.
Lu modelled Chromat’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week on 9 September. The show was featured in Vogue’s runway edit.
