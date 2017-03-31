This Modelling Agency Is Tackling Age Diversity In The Fashion Industry And It's Amazing

It’s of no secret that the fashion industry covets youth, but age diversity is becoming a hot topic like never before.

Which is why Russian modelling agency Oldushka is only signing silver-haired beauties.

According to Vogue, the Moscow-based agency exclusively represents models over the age of 45.

Founder Igor Gavar - who was inspired by his blog of photographing retirees - took it a step further and set up the agency. Now with 18 models on their books and an age range of 45 to 85, their helping to change the status quo.

“Appearing as themselves is an instrument to fight stereotypes,” Gavar told Vogue.

“They are an inspiring example to show that it is possible to look beautiful and be your age.”