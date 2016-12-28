The activity was part of Operation Magnify, a cross-government drive to clamp down on illegal working by targeting specific “risk” industries.

It also saw dozens of businesses warned they could face fines and 14 people identified as potentially being at risk of modern slavery .

A total of 97 people were held during the week-long operation launched at the end of last month, the Press Association reported.

Scores of people were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in a crackdown on alleged illegal working in nail bars.

Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill said: “This operation sends a strong message to those employers who ruthlessly seek to exploit vulnerable people and wilfully abuse our immigration laws.

“Modern slavery is a barbaric crime which destroys the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“This Government has taken world-leading action to tackle it by introducing the Modern Slavery Act, giving law enforcement agencies the tools they need and increasing support and protection for victims.

“At the same time, we have also introduced strong measures through the Immigration Act to tackle illegal working, including making it easier to prosecute employers who repeatedly break the rules and creating the power to temporarily close businesses that do not comply with the law.”

The operation, led by Immigration Enforcement, took place from November 27 to December 3 and saw officers visit more than 280 businesses across the UK.