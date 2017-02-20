First Ever Muslim-Friendly 'Modest' Fashion Week Held In London

Not only did this weekend mark the annual London Fashion Week but now the capital’s first ever ‘Modest Fashion Week’ has taken place at the Saatchi Gallery.
The event, created by brand Haute Elan, ran for the first time this year in order to showcase clothes from forty different designers that “comply with Muslim values”.
The Muslim-friendly show not only put the hijab on the catwalk (and in the FROW) but also featured a range of fashionable outfits that “do not attract the attention of the opposite sex.”
Event organizer Romanna Bint-Abubaker, told Sky News: “The fastest growing global consumer is at the moment the Muslim market.
“One in three people by 2030 will be a Muslin in the world –that’s a huge population.”
Unlike LFW, this event was targeting consumers and encouraged women to come along and meet world-renowned blogger and YouTube queen Dina Tokio.
The event was also sponsored by a makeup brand who recently announced they will no longer “knowingly” be selling their products to Trump supporters.
British-brand Illamasqua issued an anti-fascism pledge on their website last week that claimed in light of the US President’s immigration policies they would stop selling their products to anyone who embodied his values.
Julian Kynaston, Illamasqua founder, said: “We’re realistic. We know we can’t stop anyone buying our products. But we also know that no matter how hard some people work to make themselves beautiful on the outside, makeup can never hide the ugliness inside. So please, if you don’t agree with the above. Don’t buy us.”