First Ever Muslim-Friendly 'Modest' Fashion Week Held In London

Not only did this weekend mark the annual London Fashion Week but now the capital’s first ever ‘Modest Fashion Week’ has taken place at the Saatchi Gallery.

The event, created by brand Haute Elan, ran for the first time this year in order to showcase clothes from forty different designers that “comply with Muslim values”.

The Muslim-friendly show not only put the hijab on the catwalk (and in the FROW) but also featured a range of fashionable outfits that “do not attract the attention of the opposite sex.”