Now Brendan Cole ’s no longer a part of the ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’ family we were hoping he’d be revealing some of the show’s behind-the-scenes secrets - and he hasn’t let us down.

The former Saturdays’ singer and professional dancer were paired up during last year’s series, and now Brendan has hinted that love really did blossom between them.

Speaking on-stage during his ‘All Night Long’ tour, Brendan said: “One evening I went in the boys’ changing room, walked in the door and there were AJ and Mollie.

“I wouldn’t have thought anything of it if they had gone, ‘Hey, Brendan, nice to see you’”.

“But when I walked in the door, they went, ‘Sorry, sorry! Didn’t see you there’.

“Two young single people who get together on the show — it’s great, right?”