Mollie King has opened up about her most recent ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance-off, after she was controversially saved over competitor Aston Merrygold.

Since Aston - who was previously among the favourites to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy - was voted off the show on Sunday (5 November), viewers have been kicking off on social media, even prompting judge Craig Revel Horwood to defend himself after he was accused of being responsible for the former JLS singer’s exit.

On Tuesday (7 November), Mollie appeared on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ to discuss having been saved over Aston, and she admitted she didn’t think it was fair that he wound up in the dance-off at all.