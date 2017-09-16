Molly Goddard’s shows are among the most sought-after pre-London Fashion Week and the most talked about after the five day-event.

Each year, the young designer pushes the boundaries of theme, silhouette and fabric - and this year was no different.

Along with her usual whimsical penchant, Goddard indulged in a little rebelliousness and merriment.

Edgy Edie

We saw a fun and frivolous side to supermodel Edie Campbell, whose catwalk persona involved smoking a cigarette with booze in tow.

The model’s Goddard look was a waistline dress that bellowed out from the waist down, mimicking the silhouette of a pregnant woman.

“My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of the mirror,” read the show notes.