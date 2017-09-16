Molly Goddard’s shows are among the most sought-after pre-London Fashion Week and the most talked about after the five day-event.
Each year, the young designer pushes the boundaries of theme, silhouette and fabric - and this year was no different.
Along with her usual whimsical penchant, Goddard indulged in a little rebelliousness and merriment.
Edgy Edie
We saw a fun and frivolous side to supermodel Edie Campbell, whose catwalk persona involved smoking a cigarette with booze in tow.
The model’s Goddard look was a waistline dress that bellowed out from the waist down, mimicking the silhouette of a pregnant woman.
“My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of the mirror,” read the show notes.
Cheeky Couture
Goddard also freed the nipple in one of her looks and had models dancing down the catwalk, all care-free and goofy.
This deviation from the ‘normal’ strut expected of fashion models seemed to be a friendly reminder that fashion is about breaking the mould, not being a victim to it’s tropes.
Swish Of Skirts
Playfulness is a staple in any Goddard collection, so it’s not surprising that the SS18 show was chock full with frills and tulle and twirling - yes, twirling.