    16/09/2017 15:23 BST | Updated 27/09/2017 14:31 BST

    London Fashion Week: Edie Campbell Walked Molly Goddard's Rebellious Runway, Fag And Booze In Hand

    'My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of the mirror.'

    Molly Goddard’s shows are among the most sought-after pre-London Fashion Week and the most talked about after the five day-event

    Each year, the young designer pushes the boundaries of theme, silhouette and fabric - and this year was no different. 

    Along with her usual whimsical penchant, Goddard indulged in a little rebelliousness and merriment. 

    Edgy Edie

    We saw a fun and frivolous side to supermodel Edie Campbell, whose catwalk persona involved smoking a cigarette with booze in tow.

    The model’s Goddard look was a waistline dress that bellowed out from the waist down, mimicking the silhouette of a pregnant woman. 

    “My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of the mirror,” read the show notes. 

    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images

    Cheeky Couture 

    Goddard also freed the nipple in one of her looks and had models dancing down the catwalk, all care-free and goofy.

    This deviation from the ‘normal’ strut expected of fashion models seemed to be a friendly reminder that fashion is about breaking the mould, not being a victim to it’s tropes.  

    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
    Estrop via Getty Images

    Swish Of Skirts

    Playfulness is a staple in any Goddard collection, so it’s not surprising that the SS18 show was chock full with frills and tulle and twirling - yes, twirling.

    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
    Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images

