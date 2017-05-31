Actress Molly Peters has died at the age of 75, it has been confirmed.
The star was best-known for her role in the ‘James Bond’ film ‘Thunderball’, which caused a stir thanks to the fact Molly was the first Bond girl to take her clothes off.
Her death was announced via the official ‘James Bond’ Twitter page:
The post read: “We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family.”
The cause of death is not known.
Molly played Patricia Fearing, opposite Sean Connery, in the movie, and at the request of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) a number of scenes were cut for being too racy.
She then went on to star in one other movie, 1968 comedy ‘Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River’, and made a handful of TV appearances.