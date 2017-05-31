Actress Molly Peters has died at the age of 75, it has been confirmed.

The star was best-known for her role in the ‘James Bond’ film ‘Thunderball’, which caused a stir thanks to the fact Molly was the first Bond girl to take her clothes off.

Her death was announced via the official ‘James Bond’ Twitter page:

We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/6k3Ifs2gpY — James Bond (@007) May 30, 2017

The cause of death is not known.

Danjaq/EON/UA/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Molly and Sean in 'Thunderball'

Molly played Patricia Fearing, opposite Sean Connery, in the movie, and at the request of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) a number of scenes were cut for being too racy.

She then went on to star in one other movie, 1968 comedy ‘Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River’, and made a handful of TV appearances.

