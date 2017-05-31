ENTERTAINMENT

Molly Peters Dead: ‘Thunderball’ Bond Girl Dies, Aged 75

A number of the actress's most racy scenes were cut from the film.

31/05/2017 09:30
Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Actress Molly Peters has died at the age of 75, it has been confirmed.

The star was best-known for her role in the ‘James Bond’ film ‘Thunderball’, which caused a stir thanks to the fact Molly was the first Bond girl to take her clothes off.

Her death was announced via the official ‘James Bond’ Twitter page:

The post read: “We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family.”

The cause of death is not known.

Danjaq/EON/UA/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Molly and Sean in 'Thunderball'

Molly played Patricia Fearing, opposite Sean Connery, in the movie, and at the request of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) a number of scenes were cut for being too racy.

She then went on to star in one other movie, 1968 comedy ‘Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River’, and made a handful of TV appearances.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017

More:

Uk Celebrity Ukfilm James Bond Molly Peters
Suggest a correction
Comments
Molly Peters Dead: ‘Thunderball’ Bond Girl Dies, Aged 75

CONVERSATIONS