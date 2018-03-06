Grassroots Labour group Momentum is on course to have more members than the entire Tory party within two years, its leaders have told HuffPost.

Latest figures show the organisation, which powered Jeremy Corbyn to two landslide leadership victories, now has 36,000 members and is gaining new entrants at a rate of between a thousand and 1,500 a month.

With some estimates suggesting the Conservatives having dwindled to around 70,000 members nationwide, Momentum will be bigger than the Government’s own party in 2020, national co-ordinator Laura Parker said.

The continuing evidence of the group’s ability to draw in new blood followed a poll by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft which suggested it was better known among Labour voters than many assumed.

Half of all London voters, including more than four in ten who voted Labour last year in the general election, said they had never heard of Momentum, his survey said.