Momentum, the pro-Jeremy Corbyn grassroots left-wing campaign organisation, has encouraged its supporters to place bets on Labour winning the election in order to change the odds.

The group’s Hackney branch has also encouraged members to bombard the BBC with complaints if they believe the broadcaster is being biased against Corbyn.

“The odds against Labour, but if enough of us bet a tenner on Labour to get the most seats or Corbyn to be the next PM, the odds will shorten and the narrative will begin to change,” the Momentum group said on its website.

Ladbrokes have the odds of the Conservative Party winning the most seats at 1/20. While the bookmaker has the chances of Labour winning at 12/1.

Asked about the apparent Conservative’s double-digit poll lead, Corbyn yesterday said the election was not a “foregone conclusion” and told reporters to remember his unexpected Labour leadership victory.

“In 2015, almost exactly two years ago, I was given 200-1 as an outside chance,” he said.

Providing a link to the BBC’s complaints form, Momentum Hackney added: “We expect that the mainstream media will be relentlessly anti-Labour and anti-Corbyn. But we can challenge this.

“A phonecall will have more impact than an email). If you use social media, you can also call it out there. Twitter is a bubble but using a programme’s hashtag can break out of that bubble.

BBC Radio 4 Today programme presenter Nick Robinson was yesterday targeted on Twitter for his reporting on Corbyn, with this tweet leading to complaints of bias.

No-one should be surprised that @jeremycorbyn is running v the "Establishment" & is long on passion & short on details. Story of his life — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) April 20, 2017

@bbcnickrobinson @jeremycorbyn @BBCNews Surely this is a clear breach of BBC Editorial guidelines on both general and electoral impartiality? — PrestwichBlue (@PrestwichBlue) April 20, 2017

@bbcnickrobinson @jeremycorbyn Does the BBC have a watchdog to monitor bias from its presenters? — roger cee (@enablerbro1) April 20, 2017

Robinson defended his comment and said he did not think Corbyn himself wout “disagree with a word” of it.

Curiously this seems to have upset some. Don't think Jeremy would disagree with a word. Details may follow but never been his speaking style https://t.co/Vdzj2LnZSN — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) April 20, 2017

Oh dear. Merely meant that people should expect Jeremy to do now what done his whole life - ie give passionate anti establishment speech. — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) April 20, 2017

Other BBC reporters have also responded to accusations that the broadcaster is biased against Corbyn.

I genuinely don't think they are. But when you try and hold his policies to account -our job-the vitriol/antisemitism/threat is astonishing https://t.co/BkGMtgRHF2 — emily m (@maitlis) April 21, 2017

Ken Loach, the film director and leading Corbyn supporter has also in the past encouraged people to call the BBC to complain about what he said was the broadcaster’s bias against the Labour leader.