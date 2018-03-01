Empics Entertainment

Momentum founder Jon Lansman has sparked a potentially bitter battle for the future of the Labour party by confirming he will apply to become the party’s new General Secretary. The veteran leftwinger’s move makes him the main challenger to Unite official Jennie Formby in the race to succeed outgoing party chief Iain McNicol. Lansman, who sits on the party’s ruling National Executive Committee and was campaign manager for Tony Benn’s deputy leadership bid in the 1980s, announced his decision on Twitter.

There has been much speculation about the appointment of the @UKLabour General Secretary. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/oEE0AEc5rt — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) March 1, 2018

Lansman supporters believe that Labour is still run too much by ‘union stitch-ups’ and that the hugely expanded party membership is excluded from many decisions. In his statement, Lansman underlined his main pitch that he wanted a more grassroots approach, with the general secretary post elected in future by members, rather than chosen by the 39-strong NEC that is Labour’s ruling body. He also urged rank and file members, particularly women, to apply for the top job, which involves overseeing all staff matters, party rules and campaigns. HuffPost revealed he was being urged to run for the top job this week as Momentum activists moved to seize the opportunity to change the way the party works at every level. But his decision to stand, in defiance of the party leadership’s moves to mobilise support for Formby, marks a significant moment. A clue to the potentially fierce battle ahead came from one Unite official in the South East.

@jonlansman this is a huge error and misjudgement on your part Jon. — Ian Woodland (@IanWoodland) March 1, 2018

Formby’s allies have said that the next general secretary should be a woman because the current Labour leader, deputy leader, Scottish and Welsh leaders and Metro Mayors were all men. The party this week approved a fast-tracked process to replace McNicol, who has been heavily criticised by Jeremy Corbyn supporters during his seven-year tenure.

PA Archive/PA Images Jennie Formby