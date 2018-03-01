Momentum's Lara McNeill Storming Ahead In Race For Labour NEC Spot

Momentum candidate Lara McNeill is storming ahead in the race for a key spot on Labour’s ruling executive, amid claims of unfairness over union block votes.

The 21-year-old trainee doctor, who is currently vice chair of Labour Students, is running for youth rep on the party’s National Executive Committee.

It follows controversial changes made late last year to the way the position is elected, with 50% of the votes given over to a one-member-one-vote ballot of young party members and 50% to young trade unionists or ‘affiliates’ - effectively removing Labour Students from the electoral college.

Voting closes on March 16 and a HuffPost UK analysis of the results so far shows McNeill, who is running against moderate pro-European candidate Eda Cazimoğlu, has hoovered up endorsements from most of the major unions.

UNISON, Unite, Aslef, the Bakers’ Union, TSSA, CWU and GMB have all lent their support to the self-described socialist - giving her more than 75% of the block vote - with only Usdaw and Community opting for her rival.

It means McNeill needs the votes of just one in five of young members to replace incumbent Jasmine Beckett.

She told HuffPost UK: “I’m so pleased to have the support of so many unions and their young members’ networks.

“After being sidelined at the last Young Labour conference in 2016, I believe many young workers feel properly represented in this election. 110,000 Young Labour members have the opportunity to directly vote for who to represent them.”

Critics said only one trade union - Community - had balloted its members before deciding which candidate to endorse and that all those backing McNeill are ‘led by white men’, including key Jeremy Corbyn ally Len McCluskey.