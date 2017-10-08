Monarch Passengers With Atol Protection 'Should Get Refund Within 28 Days'

Monarch passengers with Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (Atol) protection should receive refunds within 28 days of making a claim, the Civil Aviation Authority has announced.

An estimated 32,000 claims from passengers affected by the collapse of Monarch Airlines are expected to be made, with total Atol refunds estimated to cost about £21 million.

But it emerged on Tuesday that most of the 860,000 people who had flights and holidays cancelled will not receive an automatic refund, with administrators KPMG estimating that just 10%-15% of customers have bookings protected by Atol.