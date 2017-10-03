The chief executive of Monarch Airlines has said he is “absolutely devastated” the carrier has collapsed, saying “we tried everything”.

The fall of the UK’s fifth biggest airline yesterday saw 1,858 of the company’s employees made redundant overnight, while 300,000 flights were immediately cancelled.

News that Monarch had gone into administration also triggered the UK’s “biggest ever peacetime repatriation” as the government sought to bring back 110,000 passengers stranded abroad.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) believes that the rescue flights will cost around £60 million, the BBC reported.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Monarch CEO Andrew Swaffield expressed his “sorrow” for the “disruption that has been caused to our customers by the failure of the company”.