    • NEWS
    05/10/2017 11:49 BST

    Monarch Employees Slam Civil Aviation Authority Over 'Disgusting' Tweet On Rescue Flights

    'Let's not forget people have lost their jobs two months before Christmas.'

    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    More than 1,800 Monarch employees were made redundant when the company collapsed. Above: A woman carries a box out of a Monarch office after airline went into administration. 

    Monarch workers who woke up on Monday to find themselves jobless have slammed the UK’s aviation regulator as “disgusting and disrespectful” over a tweet they claim tried to glamourise a “traumatic” situation.  

    More than 1,800 Monarch employees were made redundant overnight when the UK’s fifth biggest airline went into administration this week. 

    In addition to the huge loss of jobs, the collapse sparked Britain’s biggest-ever peacetime repatriation, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tasked with bringing home 110,000 stranded passengers. 

    But the CAA caused controversy last night after it sent an “inappropriate” tweet asking followers for their snaps. 

    “Spotted one of our rescue flights?” the post read. “Let us know by tweeting us a picture. #Monarch”. 

    Twitter
    The Civil Aviation Authority sparked controversy with this tweet

    The tweet quickly sparked a storm of anger amongst former Monarch employees, generating more than 100 replies before it was deleted on Wednesday night.

    “As now an ex-employee, I’m disgusted by this tweet,” a man named Mike wrote on Twitter. 

    “You’re a regulator and shouldn’t be glamourising a traumatic time for us.” 

    Twitter
    Former Monarch employees quickly hit back on Twitter 

    Other workers, still reeling from the shock of losing their jobs, also criticised the CAA for the message: 

    Twitter
    Some workers called the tweet 'highly disrespectful' 
    Twitter
    'Thousands of Monarch employees are mourning' 
    Twitter
    The CAA tweet generated more than a hundred responses 

    Others also took to Twitter to slam the authority, calling on the CAA to remember that “people have lost their jobs two months before Christmas”: 

    Twitter
    Around 110,000 people were left stranded abroad by the collapse of the company 
    Twitter
    'Not the best tweet' 
    Twitter
    'Don't gloat on airline failures'
    Twitter
    The CAA has been tasked with bringing stranded Monarch passengers back to Britain on 'rescue flights' 
    Twitter
    'Why would you say that?' 

    The CAA has now deleted the tweet and has apologised “for any offence caused”. 

    A later message read: “Our focus remains on the flying programme and getting people home”. 

    The blunder comes after a series of controversies around the collapse of Monarch. 

    Yesterday, union Unite announced that it was launching legal action on behalf of the scores of former employees left “high and dry”, saying workers should have been given 45 days notice over redundancies. 

    Meanwhile, it was claimed that some people were forced to ring a premium rate number to find out that they had been made redundant. 

    Almost 35,000 stranded passengers have now been brought back to the UK by the CAA. The holidays of around 860,000 people were cancelled when Monarch went into administration. 

