Monarch workers who woke up on Monday to find themselves jobless have slammed the UK’s aviation regulator as “disgusting and disrespectful” over a tweet they claim tried to glamourise a “traumatic” situation.

More than 1,800 Monarch employees were made redundant overnight when the UK’s fifth biggest airline went into administration this week.

In addition to the huge loss of jobs, the collapse sparked Britain’s biggest-ever peacetime repatriation, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tasked with bringing home 110,000 stranded passengers.

But the CAA caused controversy last night after it sent an “inappropriate” tweet asking followers for their snaps.

“Spotted one of our rescue flights?” the post read. “Let us know by tweeting us a picture. #Monarch”.