Monarch’s woes have continued on Monday night after it was announced 1,858 employees of the collapsed travel firm have been made redundant. The UK’s fifth-largest airline has gone into administration and only around 240 people will be kept on temporarily to assist in the winding down process. Staff were seen packing up boxes and hugging each other at Monarch’s offices in Luton.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters

Blair Nimmo, partner at KPMG and joint administrator of Monarch, said: “We know that today has been a very sad and difficult day for the Monarch employees. Shortly before the appointment of the Joint Administrators, all employees received an email from the Company confirming that it was about to enter administration. “Following this, the absolute priority for me and my team was to try and make contact with all members of staff as soon as possible, in order that we could communicate what the administration means for them. “Over the coming days, my team will be doing all it can to assist the employees in submitting claims to the Redundancy Payments Office for monies owed.”

Not the text u want 2 receive when you’re booked on @monarch flight @7.10am this morning. Bad 4 us holiday makers. Catastrophic 4 the staff pic.twitter.com/c8TaX9R6Fe — Sean Fletcher (@SeanFletcherTV) October 2, 2017