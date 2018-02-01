It’s a new year and in (what is fast becoming) an annual tradition, Monopoly have announced they will yet again be reinventing the classic board game.

But Hasbro seem to have missed the memo because the newest edition will be capitalising on the worst part of the game - the length.

The ‘Cheater’s Edition’ due to be released in autumn 2018 has been designed for the light-fingered members of your family, and not only allows but actively encourages us all to break the rules.

This only means one thing. How will the game ever end?