Just when we thought it was all over... Warren Beatty had to apologise after he and Faye Dunaway managed to read out the wrong winner of the Best Picture Oscar.

Everyone thought ‘La La Land’ had won, but it turned out it hadn’t, it was actually ‘Moonlight’.

Yes, that really happened - just when we were sitting back in our chairs, sipping on some cocoa at 5.40am this morning, after 200 minutes plus of unsurprising Oscar action.

What on earth went wrong, in one of the biggest fails in living memory of the Oscars???

Well, it was all going to plan as screen veterans, ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ co-stars, Warren and Faye stepped out to read out the nominations for the last and most important award of the evening.

But as Warren opened the envelope, he seemed to pause for a while, before handing the envelope to Faye, who announced, ‘La La Land’ to the expected cheers in the hall. Viewers just thought... ‘he’s forgotten his glasses.’