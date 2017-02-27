Mahershala Ali just won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in ‘Moonlight’, but don’t expect him to start resting on his laurels, he has already embraced a revealing new role - that of underwear model.

Ali posed in his Calvins, along with his ‘Moonlight’ co-stars, for a shoot by Willy Vanderperre, which captured the strength in openness and vulnerability.

“Merely showing oneself, unguarded, can be heroic,” stated the fashion house.