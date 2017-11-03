He was placed on a weighted biodegradable urn, before being driven to Liverpool Marina and dispatched at sea the following day at 2.30am, court documents reveal.

The notorious child killer, who died aged 79 on May 15 this year, was cremated without ceremony in Southport on Wednesday, October 25.

Moors murderer Ian Brady has been secretly cremated and his ashes buried at sea in the middle of the night, it has been revealed.

There were fears that his remains would be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, where four of his victims were buried.

Shortly after his death it was announced by senior coroner for Sefton Christopher Sumner that Brady’s body would not be released until assurances had been given that his ashes would not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor.

Brady’s executor, Robin Makin, had said there was “no likelihood” that Brady’s ashes would be spread there, but the High Court judge ruled that the decision should be taken out of Makin’s hands.

Earlier this month a judge at the High Court in London ruled the killer’s body must be disposed of with “no music and no ceremony”.

The order effectively denied Brady of his last request.

Brady’s body was collected from the mortuary at Royal Liverpool hospital by a Tameside council official on October 25.

The corpse was taken, under police escort, to Southport Crematorium, where the cremation began at 10pm exactly. No music or flowers were allowed.

The Moors murderer died at Ashworth high security hospital in Maghull, Merseyside.