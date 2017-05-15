Moors murderer Ian Brady has died at the age of 79, it has been confirmed.

Brady has been in high security psychiatric hospital in Merseyside receiving end-of-life care from nurses. He was suffering from untreatable cancer and emphysema.

Police said on Tuesday that the Moors Murders case will never be closed, despite Brady’s death.

His accomplice Myra Hindley died in prison in 2002 at the age of 60.