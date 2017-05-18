Moors Murderer Ian Brady’s Body Released From Police Guard

The body of Moors Murderer Ian Brady has been released after it was confirmed his ashes will not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor. The remains of the 79-year-old were discharged from the mortuary and are now the property of his long-time lawyer Robin Makin. Brady died on Monday at Merseyside’s high-security Ashworth Hospital.

PA Archive/PA Images Ian Brady died on Monday

On Tuesday senior coroner Christopher Sefton announced he would retain the body until assurances were made Brady’s ashes would not be dispersed on the moors where he buried his victims. Sefton also stated a funeral director and crematorium willing to take it would have to be confirmed before the release. On Wednesday a second inquest hearing heard Makin state there was “no likelihood” Brady’s ashes would be spread there.

Coroner’s officer Alby Howard-Murphy said: “I spoke to Mr Makin this afternoon regarding the hearing yesterday and he was unhappy with the comments that were made in court yesterday and suggested that there is no likelihood that the ashes would be spread on Saddleworth Moor.” Michael Armstrong, representing Merseyside Police, said there were no suggestions Makin had made any funeral arrangements for Brady within the Sefton area. The inquest was told Brady’s cause of death was cor pulmonale, a form of heart failure, secondary to bronchopneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or lung disease. A full hearing is expected be held on June 29.

PA Archive/PA Images A court sketch of Brady appearing via video link at Manchester Civil Justice Centre