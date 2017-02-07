Sheridan Smith takes centre stage tonight in the BBC adaptation of the real-life scandal surrounding the kidnapping of nine-year-old Shannon Matthews in February 2008, and the discovery three weeks later, that her own mother Karen, had been involved in her disappearance.

In ‘The Moorside’ - a two-parter which starts tonight on BBC One - Sheridan plays Julie Bushby, Karen’s friend on the Moorside estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, the woman who helmed the massive search party by the tireless community to find Shannon.

Sheridan’s character is seen on screen as fiercely loyal to Karen,sometimes aggressively so, even as her faith in her friend’s innocence is increasingly tested, and eventually undermined by Karen’s guilt, and Sheridan revealed in a recent Q&A that she found Julie equally intimidating in real life.