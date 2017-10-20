Call For Kids To Be Rewarded On 'Effort Not Ability', After School Hands Out 'More Able' Badges

Schools should be rewarding effort not ability, an education journalist has urged after revealing pupils at one secondary school had been given “more able” badges.

Cathy Murray, from London, tweeted a photo of a schoolchild’s badge that read “more able” on 17 October.

The features editor at Schools Week, explained that a Year 8 pupil she knew had shown her they had received the badge at school as a reward.

“They were proud of the badge,” she told HuffPost UK. “The pupils were given them out over several weeks gradually, with no explanation of what the badges meant.

“The badges started appearing and so other students who didn’t have them felt jealous and left out. So this teenager felt vindicated and enjoyed it.

“But it wasn’t clear to the student why they had the badge.”