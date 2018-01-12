More Than A Quarter Of Civil Service Sick Days Due To Mental Ill-Health

More than a quarter of sick days taken in the civil service are due to mental ill-health, latest figures show.

In response to a written question from Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett, the government has revealed 25.8% of all days lost to sickness absence in the year up to March 2017 were due to mental conditions.

Just over 64% were down to physical illness, with the rest attributed to pregnancy problems or unknown or ill-defined symptoms.

Luciana Berger, president of the Labour Campaign For Mental Health, said it showed an increase in willingness on the part of staff to be open about struggles they may be facing.

She told HuffPost UK: “The figures appear to show a new willingness on the part of civil service staff to talk about their mental health and tell managers when they are experiencing mental ill-health.

“That has to be welcomed, and reflects years of hard work by campaigners to break down the stigma around mental health problems.

“It is good to talk, but we need to see government action to tackle the reasons that lay behind the level of sickness overall.

“Years of job cuts due to austerity and rising demands by a government distracted by Brexit have an inevitable cost to hard-working, dedicated members of the civil service.