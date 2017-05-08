All Sections
    • POLITICS
    08/05/2017 11:05 BST | Updated 21/11/2017 15:26 GMT

    More Than A Third Of Those On Sunday Times Rich List Are Tory Donors

    35 of 100 wealthiest have given Conservatives financial support.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    More than a third of the 100 richest people in Britain are also Tory donors, new analysis has revealed.

    The Sunday Times has published its annual rich list and 35 of those featured - who have a net worth of £123 billion - have collectively given £19 million to the Conservatives since 2001.

    Since the 2015 election, 12 have handed over more than £1.3 million and since Theresa May entered 10 Downing Street, three have given more than £180,000.

    The PM has said she believes political parties must end their dependency on large donors to ‘restore public trust’, but Labour’s election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne said the Rich List revelations cast doubt on her campaign theme of ‘a country that works for everyone’.

    “The Rich List reads like a who’s who of Tory donors,” he added.

     “That so many of the top 100 have donated so much to the Tories, shows you that they really are the party of and for a privileged few, not the many.

    “While the Tories have been going cap in hand to the country’s wealthiest tycoons, they have slashed taxes for those at the very top and raised taxes for working people.

    “Working people deserve better than Tory failure. Only a Labour Government will stand up for you and your families.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Andrew Gwynne, Labour's election co-ordinator.

    Analysis by Labour lists companies registered as having made donations and their associated individuals, including Virgin Group, JCB, and Shop Direct.

    But a Virgin spokesperson said no cash donation had been made by company boss Sir Richard Branson, and the figure had been reached by calculating flights and flight upgrades given to the party by Virgin Atlantic.

    “Sir Richard Branson avoids party politics and has never given a personal donation to any political party,” she said.

    “This ‘donation’ represents Virgin Atlantic flights and flight upgrades given to the Conservative party since 2001. Flight upgrades have been given to all three main political parties, including the Labour Party, and many were to support important charity work in countries such as Kenya.”

    The full list of donations is below:

    Rank

    Name

    Associated

    Net worth (£m)

    Source of wealth

    Since 2001

    Since 2015 GE

    Since May

    2 (3)

    Len Blavatnik

    Access Industries

    15,982

    Investment, Music, Media

    £94,450

    £60,000

    £0

    3 (1)

    David and Simon Reuben

    Reuben Brothers

    14,000

    Property, Internet

    £4,000

    £0

    £0

    7 (4)

    Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family

    George Weston Limited

    10,500

    Retailing

    £30,000

    £0

    £0

    11 (9)

    Hans Rausing and family

    Tetra Pak

    9,250

    Packaging

    £1,250,750

    £0

    £0

    15 (12)

    Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay

    Shop Direct Group

    7,200

    Property, Media, Internet retailing

    £16,197

    £0

    £0

    17 (16)

    Earl Cadogan and family

    Cadogan Estates

    6,500

    Property

    £22,940

    £0

    £0

    23 (19)

    Sir Richard Branson and family

    Virgin Group

    4,865

    Transport, Finance, Fitness clubs

    £70,839

    £0

    £0

    26 (23)

    Bruno Schroder and family

    Schroders

    4,260

    Finance

    £27,885

    £0

    £0

    35 (27)

    Lord Bamford and family

    JCB

    3,300

    Construction equipment

    £7,276,989

    £356,844

    £114,815

    36 (36)

    Sir Henry Keswick and family

    Jardine Matheson Holdings

    3,260

    Property, Retailing, Hotels

    £996,889

    £65,239

    £52,239

    37 (32)

    Eddie and Sol Zakay

    Topland Group

    3,250

    Property

    £77,800

    £1,500

    £0

    40 (39)

    Sir Anwar Pervez and family

    Bestway

    2,950

    Cash and carry

    £630,702

    £110,500

    £20,000

    48= (53)

    Michael Platt

    BlueCrest Capital Management

    2,400

    Hedge fund

    £125,000

    £98,673

    £0

    52 (57)

    Stephen Rubin and family

    Pentland Group

    2,300

    Sportswear

    £2,000

    £0

    £0

    55 (50=)

    Barnaby Swire and family

    Swire Gorup

    2,150

    Property, Transport, Industry

    £2,000

    £0

    £0

    57= (182=)

    John Reece

    Reece Group

    2,050

    Chemicals

    £22,000

    £0

    £0

    60= (174)

    Anil Agarwal

    Vedanta Resources

    2,000

    Mining

    £98,673

    £98,673

    £0

    60= (67=)

    Bernard Lewis and family

    River Island

    2,000

    Property, Fashion

    £51,000

    £0

    £0

    67= (71)

    Alki David and the Leventis family

    Leventis-David Group

    1,900

    Drinks, Media

    £20,000

    £20,000

    £0

    70 (61)

    The Lazari family

     

    1,777

    Property

    £5,000

    £0

    £0

     

    		  

    77= (72)

    Sir Ian Wood and family

    Wood Group

    1,600

    Oil services, Fishing

    £22,000

    £0

    £0

    82= (67=)

    John Caudwell

    Phones4U

    1,514

    Mobile phones

    £4,000

    £0

    £0

    84= (67=)

    Adam Fleming and family

    Fleming Family and Partners

    1,500

    		  

     

     

