More Than A Third Of Those On Sunday Times Rich List Are Tory Donors

More than a third of the 100 richest people in Britain are also Tory donors, new analysis has revealed.
The Sunday Times has published its annual rich list and 35 of those featured - who have a net worth of £123 billion - have collectively given £19 million to the Conservatives since 2001.
Since the 2015 election, 12 have handed over more than £1.3 million and since Theresa May entered 10 Downing Street, three have given more than £180,000.
The PM has said she believes political parties must end their dependency on large donors to ‘restore public trust’, but Labour’s election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne said the Rich List revelations cast doubt on her campaign theme of ‘a country that works for everyone’.
“The Rich List reads like a who’s who of Tory donors,” he added.
“That so many of the top 100 have donated so much to the Tories, shows you that they really are the party of and for a privileged few, not the many.
“While the Tories have been going cap in hand to the country’s wealthiest tycoons, they have slashed taxes for those at the very top and raised taxes for working people.
“Working people deserve better than Tory failure. Only a Labour Government will stand up for you and your families.”
Analysis by Labour lists companies registered as having made donations and their associated individuals, including Virgin Group, JCB, and Shop Direct.
But a Virgin spokesperson said no cash donation had been made by company boss Sir Richard Branson, and the figure had been reached by calculating flights and flight upgrades given to the party by Virgin Atlantic.
“Sir Richard Branson avoids party politics and has never given a personal donation to any political party,” she said.
“This ‘donation’ represents Virgin Atlantic flights and flight upgrades given to the Conservative party since 2001. Flight upgrades have been given to all three main political parties, including the Labour Party, and many were to support important charity work in countries such as Kenya.”
The full list of donations is below:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Associated
|
Net worth (£m)
|
Source of wealth
|
Since 2001
|
Since 2015 GE
|
Since May
|
2 (3)
|
Len Blavatnik
|
Access Industries
|
15,982
|
Investment, Music, Media
|
£94,450
|
£60,000
|
£0
|
3 (1)
|
David and Simon Reuben
|
Reuben Brothers
|
14,000
|
Property, Internet
|
£4,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
7 (4)
|
Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family
|
George Weston Limited
|
10,500
|
Retailing
|
£30,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
11 (9)
|
Hans Rausing and family
|
Tetra Pak
|
9,250
|
Packaging
|
£1,250,750
|
£0
|
£0
|
15 (12)
|
Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay
|
Shop Direct Group
|
7,200
|
Property, Media, Internet retailing
|
£16,197
|
£0
|
£0
|
17 (16)
|
Earl Cadogan and family
|
Cadogan Estates
|
6,500
|
Property
|
£22,940
|
£0
|
£0
|
23 (19)
|
Sir Richard Branson and family
|
Virgin Group
|
4,865
|
Transport, Finance, Fitness clubs
|
£70,839
|
£0
|
£0
|
26 (23)
|
Bruno Schroder and family
|
Schroders
|
4,260
|
Finance
|
£27,885
|
£0
|
£0
|
35 (27)
|
Lord Bamford and family
|
JCB
|
3,300
|
Construction equipment
|
£7,276,989
|
£356,844
|
£114,815
|
36 (36)
|
Sir Henry Keswick and family
|
Jardine Matheson Holdings
|
3,260
|
Property, Retailing, Hotels
|
£996,889
|
£65,239
|
£52,239
|
37 (32)
|
Eddie and Sol Zakay
|
Topland Group
|
3,250
|
Property
|
£77,800
|
£1,500
|
£0
|
40 (39)
|
Sir Anwar Pervez and family
|
Bestway
|
2,950
|
Cash and carry
|
£630,702
|
£110,500
|
£20,000
|
48= (53)
|
Michael Platt
|
BlueCrest Capital Management
|
2,400
|
Hedge fund
|
£125,000
|
£98,673
|
£0
|
52 (57)
|
Stephen Rubin and family
|
Pentland Group
|
2,300
|
Sportswear
|
£2,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
55 (50=)
|
Barnaby Swire and family
|
Swire Gorup
|
2,150
|
Property, Transport, Industry
|
£2,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
57= (182=)
|
John Reece
|
Reece Group
|
2,050
|
Chemicals
|
£22,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
60= (174)
|
Anil Agarwal
|
Vedanta Resources
|
2,000
|
Mining
|
£98,673
|
£98,673
|
£0
|
60= (67=)
|
Bernard Lewis and family
|
River Island
|
2,000
|
Property, Fashion
|
£51,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
67= (71)
|
Alki David and the Leventis family
|
Leventis-David Group
|
1,900
|
Drinks, Media
|
£20,000
|
£20,000
|
£0
|
70 (61)
|
The Lazari family
|
|
1,777
|
Property
|
£5,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
|
77= (72)
|
Sir Ian Wood and family
|
Wood Group
|
1,600
|
Oil services, Fishing
|
£22,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
82= (67=)
|
John Caudwell
|
Phones4U
|
1,514
|
Mobile phones
|
£4,000
|
£0
|
£0
|
84= (67=)
|
Adam Fleming and family
|
Fleming Family and Partners
|
1,500