More Than A Third Of Those On Sunday Times Rich List Are Tory Donors

More than a third of the 100 richest people in Britain are also Tory donors, new analysis has revealed.

The Sunday Times has published its annual rich list and 35 of those featured - who have a net worth of £123 billion - have collectively given £19 million to the Conservatives since 2001.

Since the 2015 election, 12 have handed over more than £1.3 million and since Theresa May entered 10 Downing Street, three have given more than £180,000.

The PM has said she believes political parties must end their dependency on large donors to ‘restore public trust’, but Labour’s election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne said the Rich List revelations cast doubt on her campaign theme of ‘a country that works for everyone’.

“The Rich List reads like a who’s who of Tory donors,” he added.

“That so many of the top 100 have donated so much to the Tories, shows you that they really are the party of and for a privileged few, not the many.

“While the Tories have been going cap in hand to the country’s wealthiest tycoons, they have slashed taxes for those at the very top and raised taxes for working people.

“Working people deserve better than Tory failure. Only a Labour Government will stand up for you and your families.”