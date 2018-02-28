Half Of Children Are Bullied Over Their Appearance, Former Victims Explain The Lasting Impact

More than 55% of young people in Britain have been bullied about their appearance (with 40% of those experiencing this once a week) and despite a reported boom in cyberbullying, 72% of these interactions happen at school. Most of the bullying focuses on weight or body shape, according to the research by youth charity YMCA, which found 60% of children had tried to change the way they looked after being bullied, with 24% going on a diet or reducing the amount they ate. And this doesn’t only having a short-term impact on children’s mental health - 9% of the thousand 11- to 16-year-olds surveyed admitted self harming and 10% had suicidal thoughts - it also causes long-term problems too. Hannah Lewis, 24, originally from Manchester now living in London, was bullied from nine years old onwards. She told HuffPost UK: “Being bullied when I was younger has definitely changed who I am as a person.”

Lewis has experienced mental health problems, including body dysmorphic disorder, depression and agoraphobia, ever since. “Appearance anxiety can seem trivial because there is still an unfair association that body image equals vanity,” she said. “In fact, body image can be fundamental to how we think about ourselves as a person. “There were a couple of individuals who were relentless. Inventive nicknames were created for me which insulted my height, my skin or my braces.” A study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry in 2015 found that children who were bullied frequently when they were 8 years old were more likely to develop a psychiatric disorder that needed treatment as an adult, compared with kids who were not bullied. And it isn’t just a problem faced by primary school children, Michelle Elman, 24, from London was body shamed throughout her secondary education. And not just by her peers. “One particular teacher would always make comments about my size in front of my friends,” she explained. Her friends also created a Facebook page called ‘Michelle Stop Eating’.

A post shared by Michelle Elman (@scarrednotscared) on Feb 9, 2018 at 10:25am PST

“It rocks your self-esteem and embeds a message that you, and your body, are not good enough. This goes on to be the pattern of thoughts that you replicate in your adulthood. The voices around you when you are a teenager become your inner voice and are the example that you use, to learn how to treat yourself,” said Elman. Elman did not tell her parents about the bullying, because she was at boarding school, but says she wishes they had known.

I feared that they would agree with the bullies and think the same things about my appearance...”