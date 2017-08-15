More Than Half Of Young Voters Are Worried About Brexit, New Poll Finds

More than half of young voters are worried about the impact of Brexit, according to new research.

Quarterly data from the QT consumer tracking survey, analysed by media agency the7stars to assess how much confidence people have in the government and found just 19% of participants responded positively in August, compared to 32% in a pre-general election survey.

Confidence in the UK’s political system as a whole suffered a similar drop, declining from 26% to 15% as election fatigue and mounting concern over Brexit sets in.

This drop is underscored more sharply among young adults (18-24), where confidence in the government sank to just 7%, while the number reporting worries about the UK’s departure from the EU rose to 55% in August, up 7% from February.