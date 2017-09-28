Morrisons Launches Value Veg Boxes To Make Healthy Eating More Affordable

Morrisons has launched a series of seasonal veg boxes designed to make eating fresh food more affordable for the nation.
The supermarket’s new in-store British Veg Box costs £5, making it cheaper than similar delivered veg boxes that can cost upwards of £13.75.
Meanwhile customers who do their supermarket shop online can buy a £3 “Wonky Veg” Box for delivery, made up of cut-price misshapen products.
Finally, the store is also offering an Organic Veg Box, priced at £8.
The launch follows similar introductions of veg ranges at other UK supermarkets. Asda launched the UK’s first ever wonky veg box in 2016, giving customers imperfect vegetables for just £3.50. Tesco soon followed suit, offering customers individual “wonky” veg from as little as 30p.
The trend has been praised for encouraging healthy eating, as well as cutting food waste by utilising products that would otherwise be destined for landfill.
The Morrisons £5 box is designed to contain enough fresh British veg to feed a family of four for five days.
It includes eight different seasonal vegetables such as carrots, onions, potatoes, cauliflower, and courgettes.
The wonky veg box has similar amounts of produce that may be misshapen and may come from overseas.
According to Morrisons, the £5 British Veg Box is the cheapest of its kind on the market, with the equivalent loose vegetables averaging £6.14 at the Big Four supermarkets.
The launch follows a successful online trial earlier this year where the veg boxes sold at a rate of 2,000 in a week.
Veg for the box is sourced from over 60 trusted British growers in Cornwall, Lincolnshire, Suffolk and Yorkshire, who work closely with the supermarket’s buyers.
Andy Todd, vegetable buyer at Morrisons, said: “We’ve listened to our customers who told us they want even more affordable veg. They are a great way for our customers to buy British or eat seasonally or feed the family for the week.”
The Morrisons vegetable box range includes a British Veg Box for £5, a Wonky Veg Box for £3, and an Organic Veg Box for £8. The British Veg Box will be available at Morrisons stores nationwide from 28th September, whilst all veg boxes can be delivered to customers’ homes via an online shopping service from 2nd October. For more information visit www.morrisons.com.