Morrisons Launches Value Veg Boxes To Make Healthy Eating More Affordable

Morrisons has launched a series of seasonal veg boxes designed to make eating fresh food more affordable for the nation.

The supermarket’s new in-store British Veg Box costs £5, making it cheaper than similar delivered veg boxes that can cost upwards of £13.75.

Meanwhile customers who do their supermarket shop online can buy a £3 “Wonky Veg” Box for delivery, made up of cut-price misshapen products.

Finally, the store is also offering an Organic Veg Box, priced at £8.

The launch follows similar introductions of veg ranges at other UK supermarkets. Asda launched the UK’s first ever wonky veg box in 2016, giving customers imperfect vegetables for just £3.50. Tesco soon followed suit, offering customers individual “wonky” veg from as little as 30p.

The trend has been praised for encouraging healthy eating, as well as cutting food waste by utilising products that would otherwise be destined for landfill.