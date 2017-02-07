You can now buy oysters for just 25p each, just in time for Valentine’s day.

Morrisons is selling the bargain oysters in an effort to encourage Brits to get in the mood for romance, as research reveals 60% of us have never tasted the supposed aphrodisiac.

The supermarket is buying 200,000 oysters – over two thirds of the UK’s stock of retail oysters – and the most that has ever been sold in Valentine’s week.