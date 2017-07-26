Morrisons has been criticised for “sexist” slogans on their kids’ T-shirts.

Twitter user Shelley Roche-Jacques shared a photo of four T-shirts in the supermarket, with two that stated boys have “big ideas” and girls have “big smiles”.

“Looking for kids’ holiday clothes this morning at Morrisons and didn’t buy anything,” Roche-Jacques wrote on Monday 24 July.

“I see you don’t think much of girls.”