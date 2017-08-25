A woman has called out Morrisons supermarket for selling boys’ T-shirts with the slogan “genius”, without an equivalent for girls.
Twitter user Laura Green shared a photo on 24 August of the tops under the “boys” sign, with the slogans “Genius” and “Me against the world”.
She also shared a photo of a top in the girls’ section with the slogan: “Little girl, big smiles”.
Green said she was “appalled” to see the difference in slogans and claimed there was “no such equivalent for girls”.
People on Twitter were just as shocked as Green.
HuffPost UK contacted Morrisons and a spokesperson said: “We think our customer is right that we should be doing a similar girls’ t-shirt, so we’ll respond as quickly as we can.”
This shows the power customers can have in bringing about change by bringing attention to “sexist” children’s clothing in high-street stores and supermarkets.
In July 2017, Morrisons was criticised for another slogan in their boys’ T-shirt range, that stated boys have “big ideas”, which was compared to a girls’ top with the slogan “little girl, big smiles”.
In a statement to HuffPost UK at the time, a Morrisons spokesperson said: “Girls’ T-shirts with slogans like these are very popular with our customers.
“There are also girls’ T-shirts with ‘I want to be a rock star’ and ‘girl power’ messages in store now.”