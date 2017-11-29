Morrissey has spoken out about his recent comments regarding sexual misconduct allegations levelled against Kevin Spacey , claiming he was actually misquoted.

At a recent live show in Chicago, the ‘Suedehead’ singer addressed the controversy, even going as far as insisting he’ll never give another interview again, for fear of being similarly misquoted.

He told the crowd: “I did an interview a couple of weeks ago for a German newspaper and, of course, let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do.”