A Jewish community in Texas has offered their synagogue to local Muslims whose mosque burned down.

The Victoria Islamic Centre in Victoria, near Houston, was destroyed on Saturday and more than 20,000 people have since donated more than $1 million to a fundraising page set up to fund its reconstruction.

“Jewish community members walked into my home and gave me a key to the synagogue,” Shahid Hashmi, the centre’s president, told the New York Times.