Moss Side Evacuation As Police Hunt For Manchester Bombing Network Continues

An evacuation in Moss Side is under way as part of an ongoing search linked to the Manchester Arena bombing, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

The evacuation is a precautionary measure to “ensure everyone’s safety” police said.

The measure follows several raids carried out across Manchester in recent days - with officers performing a controlled explosion in Cheetham Hill overnight.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of terror offences after officers used an explosive device to gain entry to the property, GMP said.