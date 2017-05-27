Moss Side Evacuation As Police Hunt For Manchester Bombing Network Continues

An evacuation in Moss Side is under way as part of an ongoing search linked to the Manchester Arena bombing, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.
The evacuation is a precautionary measure to “ensure everyone’s safety” police said.
The measure follows several raids carried out across Manchester in recent days - with officers performing a controlled explosion in Cheetham Hill overnight.
Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of terror offences after officers used an explosive device to gain entry to the property, GMP said.
A bus was also stormed to detain a 44-year-old man in Rusholme.
Eleven people are now being held in connection with the bombing which killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.
The development came as a vast security operation gets under way to protect hundreds of Spring Bank Holiday events across Britain this weekend.
More than 1,000 armed police are on standby as major spectacles, including the FA Cup Final at Wembley and the Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham, are expected to draw tens of thousands of people into public spaces on Saturday.
Despite the country being placed on critical alert, police have urged people to go out and enjoy themselves.
Britain’s senior counter-terror officer said “immense” progress had been made in the probe into the associates of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and a “large part” of his suspected network had been dismantled.