Barack Obama’s message in the wake of white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, in which he quoted Nelson Mandela and shared a touching image of himself with children of different races, has become the most liked tweet ever on the history of the social network.

The picture may have only been posted a few days ago, after Saturday’s rally erupted into violence and resulted in the death of protestor Heather Heyer, but it rapidly reached the top of the Twitter charts - no doubt because of how much it contrasted with the current president’s reaction.

These are the most popular tweets in terms of likes that Obama’s now sits alongside:

1. Barack Obama’s response to Charlottesville

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2. Ariana Grande’s response to the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert

3. The Oscars selfie

And the retweets:

1. The guy who campaigned to win a ridiculous amount of chicken nuggets

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

2. Ellen DeGeneres

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

3. Louis Tomlinson’s expression of love to Harry Styles

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

4. Ariana Grande

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

5. Barack Obama