Barack Obama’s message in the wake of white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, in which he quoted Nelson Mandela and shared a touching image of himself with children of different races, has become the most liked tweet ever on the history of the social network.
The picture may have only been posted a few days ago, after Saturday’s rally erupted into violence and resulted in the death of protestor Heather Heyer, but it rapidly reached the top of the Twitter charts - no doubt because of how much it contrasted with the current president’s reaction.
These are the most popular tweets in terms of likes that Obama’s now sits alongside:
1. Barack Obama’s response to Charlottesville
2. Ariana Grande’s response to the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert
3. The Oscars selfie
And the retweets:
1. The guy who campaigned to win a ridiculous amount of chicken nuggets
2. Ellen DeGeneres
3. Louis Tomlinson’s expression of love to Harry Styles
4. Ariana Grande
5. Barack Obama
