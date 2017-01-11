The British game show has provided us with plenty of jaw-dropping moments over the years.

From giggling hosts (we’re looking at you Bradley Walsh), truly unbelievable answers (no, Paris isn’t a country), to Countdown’s seemingly bottomless pit of double entendres and errrm, Anne Robinson asking a contestant to feel her breasts.

Yep, the very serious matter of general knowledge sometimes gets very silly indeed, and these shows are all the better for it.

Here’s our round-up of some of the most memorable game show moments ever....

Most Memorable British Game Show Moments

Most Memorable British Game Show Moments

1 of 12 Most Memorable British Game Show Moments Game Shows Share this slide:

