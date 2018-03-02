The most beautiful and unusual dresses in Oscars history always deserve another moment in the spotlight, so sit back, relax and treat your eyes to a walk down memory lane:

Every year, there’s at least one winner at the Academy Awards who doesn’t walk away with a statuette - that’s the person whose choice of dress or outfit earns a place in our collective memories for years to come.

The Oscars attendees always pull out all the stops to ensure their red carpet style choices are iconic, for this, the grand finale of awards season.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999. Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images This iconic pink Ralph Lauren dress is straight out of a fairytale. There’s a reason why it’s often simply referenced to as that pink Oscars dress.

Jennifer Lopez, 2006 Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is made for marine colours. From her infamous Versace plunge dress to this structured Jean Dresses in 2006. But this warm shade pops more than any other we've seen her in.

Cher, 1986. Frank Trapper via Getty Images Cher’s Bob sequin, velvet and head dress ensemble is the definition of old school extra. And we adore it.

Bjork, 2001. PA Archive/PA Images Marjan Pejoski’s ‘Swan Dress’ is one of the most recognisable award dresses of all time. Bjork donned the dress in 2001 and even mimicked laying an egg on the red carpet. We want to swan around in this dress everywhere and anywhere.

. Lupita Nyong'o, 2014. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images If you’re going to win an Oscar, you may as well look like a living Disney princess. Lupita Nyong'o fluttered around in this Prada gown with a matching head band.

Celine Dion, 1999. Jim Smeal via Getty Images Okay, this might not be a dress but how could we not mention this? This white silk backwards tuxedo and headwear is unlike any red carpet ensemble we'd seen before. Who designed it? John Galliano of course. Celine Dion paired it with sunglasses because... why on earth not?

Elizabeth Taylor, 1961. Darlene Hammond via Getty Images Why hold a bunch of flowers when you can look like a myriad of flowers? The two-time Oscar Award winner did exactly that in this Dior bouquet dress.

Whoopi Goldberg, 1993. Berliner Studio/BEImages/REX This technically isn’t a dress, it’s a cornucopia of material and it’s rather fantastic. The clash of colour, print and the jumpsuit - cape - jacket - dress combo have us dying to do a DIY version of this at home.

Julia Roberts, 2001. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Riding the minimal wave of the late nighties and early noughties, Julia Robert’s Valentino dress is iconic for making monochromatic look anything but flat, through the use of mesh and vertical lines. Valentino always knows what’s up.

Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway, 2013 Rex So this is a two-for-one. On the night where it was win-win for both actresses, Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway both wore beautiful blush coloured dresses. Lawrence went for a Dior gown with trail whereas Hathaway went for a more modern silk Prada choice.

Hallie Berry, 2002. REX This Elie Saab dress shouldn’t work: it’s sheer with florals and an oxblood twist which falls on Halle Berry’s hips. But somehow it is magnificent. Is it the power of the dress or Berry herself? There’s no point in asking: it just works.

Audrey Hepburn, 1954. Rex This Oscars dress has inspired the cut and fabric of countless dresses in the decades since Hepburn wore it to the Academy Awards. Made by the young designer Hubert De Givenchy, who went on to found the house of Givenchy. Hepburn continued to wear his dresses for the next seven films she made. Relationship goals.

Beyoncé in 2007. Rex 2007 The halter strap, the mid drift wrap detail, slip and sequins in this Elie Saab number all work together to fit Beyoncé like a glove. Yes, yes, yes.

Cindy Crawford, 1991. Rex 1991 The plunge neck and pop of colour with a tiny bag may have been worn by Cindy Crawford in 1991 but it would still look fitting now - Timeless inspo from the supermodel era.

Alicia Vikander, 2016. Rex 2016 It takes quite a dress to convince us that the colour of a custard pudding is one we should consider wearing, but this Louis Vuitton gown does just that.

Angelina Jolie, 2012. Donato Sardella via Getty Images The dress that sparked a thousand dreams. Who could forget the Angelina Jolie pose? However, what we should really remember is this Atelier Versace velvet gown tied into a bow. It’s simple, effective, and we can imagine Versace remaking this in 2028.

Madonna, 1999. Ron Galella via Getty Images Is that Marilyn Monroe or Madonna? The performer outshone anyone else on the dance floor in this Bob Mackie dress and fur stole. Top tip: if you want to translate this look at home but for more casual settings: wear your most dramatic jewellery over long sleeved tops for a feminine feel.

Amy Adams, 2013. Dan MacMedan via Getty Images Oscar De La Renta likes to create fantasy and drama in his dresses and this gown worn by Amy Adams is what dreams are made of. More is more, and is definitely more.

Nicole Kidman, 1997. Photo by SIPA PRESS/REX/Shutterstock (271844b) Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior makes us want to wear embroidered satin gowns everywhere. From the earrings to the wine red lips, it all comes together seamlessly.