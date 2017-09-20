All Sections
    20/09/2017 10:05 BST

    Most Popular Baby Names In 2016: These Were The Top Names For Girls Born In Each Region Of England

    Find out what name was most popular in your region.

    The official list of the most popular baby names in 2016 has been released, with Olivia and Oliver taking the top spots.

    But when you look at the different regions throughout England and Wales, the top girls’ names differ depending on where they were born.

    There are also additional popular names in the lists by region, including Evie, Florence, Grace and Scarlett.

    Find out what the most popular baby names are in your area in the lists below. 

    Yagi-Studio via Getty Images

    North East 

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 4. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Ella, 7. Jessica, 8. Scarlett, 9. Charlotte, 10. Evie.

    North West

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 4. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Ella, 7. Jessica, 8. Charlotte, 9. Isabella, 10. Sophia.

    Yorkshire and The Humber

    1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Evie, 7. Charlotte, 8. Lily, 9. Sophie, 10. Mia.

    East Midlands

    1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Lily, 7. Evie, 8. Sophie, 9. Charlotte, 10. Isabella.

    West Midlands

    1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Ava, 5. Emily, 6. Jessica, 7. Poppy, 8. Sophie, 9. Grace and Lily.

    East

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 3. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Jessica, 7. Mia, 8. Lily, 9. Isabella, 10. Charlotte.

    London

    1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Sophia, 4. Sofia, 5. Emily, 6. Mia, 7. Isabella, 7. Maya, 9. Ava, 10. Grace.

    South East 

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Jessica, 7. Poppy, 8. Isabella, 9. Lily, 10. Sophia.

    South West

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Poppy, 6. Ava, 7. Ella, 8. Evie, 9. Lily, 10. Florence.

    West

    1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Ella, 4. Ava, 5. Isla, 6. Emily, 6. Evie, 8. Mia, 9. Lily, 10. Isabelle. 

    See the full lists of the popular girls’ and boys’ names here

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

