The official list of the most popular baby names in 2016 has been released, with Olivia and Oliver taking the top spots.
But when you look at the different regions throughout England and Wales, the top girls’ names differ depending on where they were born.
There are also additional popular names in the lists by region, including Evie, Florence, Grace and Scarlett.
Find out what the most popular baby names are in your area in the lists below.
North East
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 4. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Ella, 7. Jessica, 8. Scarlett, 9. Charlotte, 10. Evie.
North West
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 4. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Ella, 7. Jessica, 8. Charlotte, 9. Isabella, 10. Sophia.
Yorkshire and The Humber
1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Evie, 7. Charlotte, 8. Lily, 9. Sophie, 10. Mia.
East Midlands
1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Lily, 7. Evie, 8. Sophie, 9. Charlotte, 10. Isabella.
West Midlands
1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Isla, 4. Ava, 5. Emily, 6. Jessica, 7. Poppy, 8. Sophie, 9. Grace and Lily.
East
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Emily, 3. Isla, 5. Ava, 6. Jessica, 7. Mia, 8. Lily, 9. Isabella, 10. Charlotte.
London
1. Amelia, 2. Olivia, 3. Sophia, 4. Sofia, 5. Emily, 6. Mia, 7. Isabella, 7. Maya, 9. Ava, 10. Grace.
South East
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Ava, 6. Jessica, 7. Poppy, 8. Isabella, 9. Lily, 10. Sophia.
South West
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Isla, 4. Emily, 5. Poppy, 6. Ava, 7. Ella, 8. Evie, 9. Lily, 10. Florence.
West
1. Olivia, 2. Amelia, 3. Ella, 4. Ava, 5. Isla, 6. Emily, 6. Evie, 8. Mia, 9. Lily, 10. Isabelle.
