Charlotte and Oliver have topped the charts to become the most popular Australian baby names so far in 2017.
A report by social researchers McCrindle revealed Charlotte was the most popular girls’ name in all but one state in Australia, (where the top name was Olivia), the Daily Mail reported.
Other baby names in the top 10 lists are similar to the most popular UK baby names, showing they’re obviously global favourites.
McCrindle revealed some of the names that had been dropped off the top 100 most popular names including Jesse, Harley, Lillian and Maggie.
They also found that many popular girls’ names in the top 100 had a floral theme, with Lily, Ivy, Willow, Violet, Jasmine, Poppy, Rose, Daisy and Olive all making the list.
Top 10 girls’ names:
1. Charlotte
2. Olivia
3. Mia
4. Ava
5. Amelia
6. Isla
7. Sophia
8. Chloe
9. Grace
10. Emily
Top 10 boys’ names:
1. Oliver
2. William
3. Jack
4. Noah
5. James
6. Thomas
7. Ethan
8. Lucas
9. Jackson
10. Lachlan
