The most popular baby names in 2016 have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

Olivia has once again replaced Amelia as the most popular girls’ name in England and Wales. Amelia has been the top name since 2011, when it took over from Olivia (the most popular name between 2008 and 2010).

Oliver remains the most popular names for boys for the fourth year in a row.

Of the babies born in 2016, 13% of boys and 10% of girls were given a first name featuring in the top 10 names for the year.

“It is as you move down the rankings you begin to notice social and cultural changes being reflected in name choices,” said Nick Stripe of the Office for National Statistics.

“Harper was the girls’ name in the top 100 in 2016 with the biggest rise in popularity over the previous 10 years, whilst for boys it was Jaxon.”