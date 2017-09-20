All Sections
    • PARENTS
    20/09/2017 09:44 BST | Updated 20/09/2017 11:36 BST

    Most Popular Baby Names In 2016 Revealed In Official Office For National Statistics List

    The top spot for girls has been replaced.

    The most popular baby names in 2016 have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

    Olivia has once again replaced Amelia as the most popular girls’ name in England and Wales. Amelia has been the top name since 2011, when it took over from Olivia (the most popular name between 2008 and 2010).

    Oliver remains the most popular names for boys for the fourth year in a row. 

    Of the babies born in 2016, 13% of boys and 10% of girls were given a first name featuring in the top 10 names for the year.

    “It is as you move down the rankings you begin to notice social and cultural changes being reflected in name choices,” said Nick Stripe of the Office for National Statistics.

    “Harper was the girls’ name in the top 100 in 2016 with the biggest rise in popularity over the previous 10 years, whilst for boys it was Jaxon.”

    FatCamera via Getty Images

    There were more than 696,271 babies born in England and Wales in 2016, and nearly 64,000 different names chosen for them. 

    Regional differences in popular names included Muhammad being the most popular name in London and the West Midlands, and Harry at the top in the North East in 2016.· 

    Lily replaced Poppy in the top 10 girls’ names in 2016, compared with 2015 and Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 boys’ names. 

    The top 10 girls’ names in 2016:

    1. Olivia

    2. Amelia

    3. Emily

    4. Isla

    5. Ava

    6. Isabella

    7. Lily

    8. Jessica

    9. Ella

    10. Mia

    The top 10 boys’ names in 2016:

    1. Oliver

    2. Harry

    3. George

    4. Jack

    5. Jacob

    6. Noah

    7. Charlie

    8. Muhammad

    9. Thomas

