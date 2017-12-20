Jack has been the most popular boys’ name in Scotland for the 10th year in a row, new statistics have revealed.
The National Records for Scotland looked at the most popular baby names given to children born between 1 January to 2 December 2017.
The most popular girls’ name was Olivia, for the second year in a row.
Oliver and Emily held the second place spots.
There were 25,384 boys and 23,935 girls born in Scotland between 1 January and 2 December 2017
The latest figures show parents in Scotland are more likely to choose a unique name than they were 20 years ago.
In 1977, 2,050 girls’ names were recorded, but in 2017 there were 4,221 different girls’ names recorded.
Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop, said, according to the BBC: “This year’s figures show some names have an enduring appeal, with Jack and Olivia confirming themselves as the most popular across Scotland.
“The trend for unique names remains far higher than it has been in previous decades, indicating that today’s parents are thinking long and hard before choosing names for their babies.”
Top 10 boys’ names:
1. Jack
2. Oliver
3. James
4. Lewis
5. Noah
6. Logan
7. Harris
8. Alexander
9. Leo
10. Harry
Top 10 girls’ names:
1. Olivia
2. Emily
3. Isla
4. Sophie
5. Jessica
6. Amelia
7. Ava
8. Ella
9. Charlotte
10. Aria
Read the full baby name report here.
