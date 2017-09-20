All Sections
    PARENTS
    20/09/2017 10:30 BST

    Most Popular Baby Names In 2016: These Were The Top Names For Boys In Each Region Of England

    What was the most popular boys' name in your area?

    The most popular boys’ name in 2016 was Oliver, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

    However the list of the top 10 boys’ names differed depending on where the baby was born. .

    London was the region where the top names differed most from the official list, as it included David, Daniel, Alexander and Leo. 

    Find out what was popular in your area in the lists below. 

    petrograd99 via Getty Images

    North East

    1. Harry, 1. Oliver, 3. Jack, 4. Thomas, 5. Charlie, 6. Jacob, 7. James, 8. George, 9. William, 10. Alfie.

    North West

    1. Olivia, 2. Muhammad, 3. Harry, 4. George, 5. Jacob, 6. Jack, 7. Thomas, 8. Noah, 9. Charlie, 10. James.

    Yorkshire and The Humber

    1. Oliver, 2. Muhammad, 3. George, 4. Harry, 5. Jacob, 6. Jack, 7. Noah, 8. Charlie, 9. Mohammed, 10. Alfie.

    East Midlands

    1. Olivia, 2. Harry, 3. George, 4. Charlie, 5. Jacob, 6. Jack, 7. Noah, 8. Oscar, 9. William, 10. Alfie.

    West Midlands

    1. Muhammad, 2. Oliver, 3. Harry, 4. Jacob, 5. Mohammed, 6. George, 7. Jack, 8. Charlie, 9. Noah, 10. Alfie.

    East

    1. Oliver, 2. George, 3. Harry, 4. Jack, 5. Oscar, 6. Charlie, 7. Henry, 8. William, 9. Noah, 10. Freddie. 

    London

    1. Muhammad, 2. Oliver, 3. Alexander, 4. Adam, 5. David, 6. Daniel, 7. Joshua, 8. Noah, 9. Leo, 10. George. 

    South East

    1. Oliver, 2. Harry, 3. George, 4. Jack, 5. Henry, 6. Charlie, 7. Oscar, 8. Jacob, 9. Noah, 10. William.

    South West

    1. Olivier, 2. Harry, 3. Jack, 4. George, 5. Charlie, 6. Oscar, 7. Jacob, 8. Henry, 9. William, 10. Alfie. 

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

